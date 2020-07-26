Hyderabad, July 26: Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 but was asymptomatic. Rammohan and his family took the test here on Saturday, a press release from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) said. Madhya Pradesh: Leaders Who Met CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Who Tested COVID-19 Positive, Recently Quarantine Themselves.

His family members have tested negative for the virus. Rammohan said he has isolated himself and had to hold a meeting with civic officials through video-conference to review developmental and welfare measures taken up by the GHMC.

He said he would again undergo tests and that he would donate plasma after recovery. In June, the Mayor said, he took the tests twice and the results were negative.

