Dehradun, May 11: With 33 deaths per lakh population, Uttarakhand has the highest COVID-19 mortality rate among the Himalayan states and nationwide it ranks ninth, according to the state health department's data.

In this regard, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash said that one of the major reasons for the rise in death rate in the state is that people, who are reaching the hospital after contracting the virus, is in critical condition.

"One of the reasons for rise in the death toll is that COVID-19 patients are reaching the hospital in critical condition. People should consult a doctor as soon as they see symptoms. So far, 76 per cent of deaths have been at the hospitals," said the Chief Secretary. India Witnesses Sharp Decline in Daily COVID-19 Cases; Country Registers 3,29,942 New Coronavirus Cases, 3,876 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand on Monday reported 5541 new COVID-19 cases, said the state health bulletin. The state also recorded 168 Covid-related deaths taking the death tally to 3,896 in the state.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Uttarakhand on Sunday was among the 16 states/UTs that had deaths per million population higher than the national average at 315.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)