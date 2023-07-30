Uttarakhand, July 30: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'SVAnidhi' scheme for setting in motion a new wave of financial inclusion and digital literacy in cities and towns. "Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme has set in motion a new wave of financial inclusion and digital literacy in cities and towns. Due to this, the life of street vendors and hawkers has got dignity and stability. This scheme was brought with the aim of restoring self-employment, self-reliance, self-respect and self-confidence among street vendors," said Dhami.

He said that the subsidy is being given by the Central and State Governments to street vendors on a total of nine per cent interest to the beneficiaries of 'SVAnidhi' scheme. Notably, PM's SVAnidhi scheme was launched with the aim to boost digital transactions among street vendors and it also provides loan facilities to them. "Under this, the subsidy is given on interest of seven per cent by the central government and two per cent by the state government. the three to four per cent interest which has to be paid by the beneficiaries after getting the nine per cent grant under PM Swanidhi Yojana, will also be borne by the state government in the coming times", said CM Dhami.

CM Dhami interacted with the beneficiaries of 'SVAnidhi' Pariwar at the Chief Minister's residence. "Earlier, the poor man could not even think of going inside the bank. But today the bankers themselves are coming to them and providing them loans, this is respect and self-reliance", added CM Dhami. CM Dhami said, "Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the poor are taking loans from banks and are repaying them honestly". On this occasion, the Chief Minister also honoured the beneficiaries of SVAnidhi and the bankers and other people.

In all the urban bodies of the state, under the PM Swanidhi Yojana started on July 1, 2020, more than 31 thousand hawkers in the state applied for loans in the online portal. In the first phase, a loan of Rs 10 thousand was approved for more than 16 thousand per applicant, in the second phase a loan of Rs 20 thousand was approved for about 6 thousand per applicant and in the third phase a loan of Rs 50 thousand has been approved for about 600 per applicant.

"So far, loans worth Rs 31 crore have been disbursed to more than 22 thousand street vendors in all three phases of this scheme. Under the 'Main Bhi Digital' campaign, digital transactions were promoted by providing QR codes to about 16,000 street vendors through banks," said the Chief Minister. Under the 'SVAnidhi Se Samridhi' scheme, the beneficiaries and their families get eight welfare schemes of the central government - One Nation One Ration Card, Janani Suraksha, Matru-Vandan, Suraksha Bima, Jan Dhan, Jeevan-Jyoti Bima, Shram--Yogi Maandhan Yojana.

"About 17,000 eligible hawkers and their relatives of 11 urban bodies of the state have been benefited by PM schemes like Yogi Maandhan Yojana and registration for building construction workers", added the Uttarakhand Chief Minister. The Chief Minister said that about 7 thousand people from outside the state are being benefited under One Nation One Ration Card, under the Janani Suraksha Yojana last year more than 73 thousand pregnant women benefited and a total of Rs 9 crore 64 lacks were transferred through DBT.

"Deposits have been made in their accounts and a total of Rs 3 crore 13 lakh was given to the concerned ASHAs under the incentive head. More than 6 lakh mothers in the state have benefited under the Matru-Vandan scheme. PM Under the Shram-Yogi Maandhan Yojana, 39 thousand people of the state have benefitted," said Dhami. More than four and a half lakh (4.50 lakh) workers in the state are registered under the registration for construction workers. More than 30 lakh people in the state have been covered under PM Suraksha Bima Yojana. Under the Jan-Dhan Yojana, more than 34 lakh Jan-Dhan accounts have been opened in the state. More than 8 lakh people of the state have been covered under Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana.