New Delhi, February 27: The conflict in Gaza is of great concern and the humanitarian crises arising out of it require a sustainable solution, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday. At the same time, referring to the October 7 terror attack on Israel by Hamas, he asserted that "terrorism and hostage-taking" are unacceptable.

The external affairs minister made the remarks in his virtual statement at the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council held in Geneva. "The humanitarian crises arising from conflicts require a sustainable solution that gives immediate relief to those most affected," he said. "At the same time, we must be clear that terrorism and hostage-taking are unacceptable. It also goes without saying that international humanitarian law must always be respected," Jaishankar said.

The minister also reiterated India's long-held position that there should be a two-state solution to the Palestine issue. "It is vital that the conflict does not spread within or beyond the region," he said. "And efforts must also focus on seeking a two-state solution where Palestinian people can live within secure borders," Jaishankar added.