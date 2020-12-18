New Delhi, December 18: India on Friday rejected reports emerging from Pakistani side regarding the attack on United Nations (UN) vehicle by the Indian Army troops across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). India termed the Pakistani claims as false and factually incorrect.

"The reports emerging from Pakistan side regarding the attack on UN vehicles are completely false and factually incorrect. There was no firing from the Indian side in this sector today," reported news agency ANI quoting sources as saying. The sources further told the news agency that the question did not arise of any such firing since the movement of UN Vehicles were known in advance. Indian Army Destroys Pakistani Posts Across LoC in Retaliation to Ceasefire Violations (Watch Video).

Earlier in the day, Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) alleged that two officers of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan were "targeted" by the Indian troops. Pakistani military spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar also tweeted an image of the UN vehicle which was allegedly damaged in the Indian shelling.

Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Chaudhri had described the alleged attack as "new low". According to Chaudhari, the incident occurred at 10:45 am when the UN officials were on the way to Polas village in Chirikot sector. Pakistan claimed that only the vehicle was damaged and the UN officials escaped unhurt. Jammu and Kashmir: 5 Pakistan Soldiers Killed in Retaliatory Firing by India Along LoC.

Meanwhile, Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling on Indian positions on the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday in two sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. About 5.40 pm, Pakistan initiated the unprovoked firing with small arms and shelling with mortars in Mendhar and Balakote sectors, Defence Spokesman Colonel Devender Anand said. The spokesman said the Indian army retaliated at both the places befittingly.

