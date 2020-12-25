New Delhi, December 25: India reported 23,068 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking country's coronavirus tally to 1,01,46,846. Since Thursday morning, 336 people also succumbed to the deadly virus in India. Till now, 1,47,092 COVID-19 patients have lost their lives in the country. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are currently 2,81,919 active cases in the country.

Till now, 97,17,834 people have recovered from the deadly virus, while one person has migrated to another country. In the past 24 hours, 24,661 people discharged from hospitals after recovering from COVID-19. India's recovery rate has also improved to 95.77 percent, while, the case mortality rate stands at 1.45 percent. No Evidence That New Variant of Coronavirus More Deadly, Says WHO Official.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state of India due to COVID-19. The western state of India registered 3,580 cases on Thursday, taking the total caseload to 19.1 lakh. Coronavirus has claimed over 49,000 lives in Maharashtra until now. Eighty-nine deaths were reported on December 24.

Meanwhile, Over 70 per cent of the daily new cases are being reported by 10 states and union territory -- Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. Over 75 per cent of the deaths are being reported from Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Haryana. COVID-19 Vaccination in India: First Coronavirus Vaccine Shot to People Expected in Any Week of January 2021, Says Harsh Vardhan.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 79.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.74 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University. In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 79,310,157 and 1,741,501, respectively.

