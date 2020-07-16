New Delhi, July 16: Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday rejected Pakistan's claims that Indian officials were given unconditional consular access to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav. "The consular officers were not given unimpeded, unhindered and unconditional access to Kulbhushan Jadhav by Pakistan. On the contrary, Pakistani officials with an intimidating demeanour were present in close proximity of Jadhav and Consular Officers despite the protests of the Indian side," MEA said.

New Delhi also said that a camera was visible and the conversation with Jadhav was being recorded. "He was visibly under stress and indicated that clearly to the Consular Officers. The arrangements did not permit a free conversation between them," MEA said. Kulbhushan Jadhav Granted Second Consular Access by Pakistan: Reports.

ANI Tweet:

"The Consular Officers could not engage Kulbhushan Jadhav on his legal rights and were prevented from obtaining his written consent for arranging his legal representation," MEA said.

The External Affairs Ministry concluded that the consular access being offered by Pakistan was neither meaningful nor credible. After lodging a protest, the Indian Consular Officers left the venue, the government said.

