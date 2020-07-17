New Delhi, July 17: The Health Ministry on Friday said that the actual case load of COVID-19 cases in India is only 3,42,756, as on date. Giving details about the situation situation in the country, the Ministry said that more than 6.35 lakhs (63.33%) of the total cases have recovered. It added saying that India,being the second most populous country in the world with 1.35 billion people, has 727.4 cases per million.

The COVID-19 tally in India crossed 10 lakh-mark on Friday with the highest spike of 34,956 coronavirus cases and 687 deaths in the the past 24 hours. The latest spike pushed the total COVID-19 tally in the country to 10,03,832 cases while the death toll mounted to 25,602. Coronavirus cases in India have been surging over the last few days. In just three days, India recorded more than one lakh coronavirus cases. COVID-19 in India: Dr Harsh Vardhan Says 'Despite a Large Population, We Can Claim to Have Performed Better Than Any Other Country'.

Here's the tweet:

The actual case load of COVID-19 cases in the country is only 3,42,756, as on date. More than 6.35 lakhs (63.33%) of the total cases have recovered. India,being the second most populous country in the world with 1.35 billion people, has 727.4 cases per million: Ministry of Health — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

The worst-affected state due to the pandemic was Maharashtra with the coronavirus count touching 2,84,281 with 11,194 deaths. The second worst-affected state was Tamil Nadu with total 1,56,369 cases, including 2,236 deaths. India ranks third in the number of coronavirus infections, the first being US and second being Brazil. The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 3,570,037 and 138,291 while Brazil has reported a total of 2,012,151 infections and 76,688 deaths.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2020 04:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).