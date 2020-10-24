Srinagar, October 24: Troops of the Indian Army shot down a quadcopter of Pakistan along Line of Control in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. The Pakistan quadcopter was shot down around 8 am on Saturday. The quadcopter had reportedly come 70 meters towards Indian side of the LoC. According to news agency ANI, the Pakistani quadcopter, DJI Mavic 2 Pro, was made by a Chinese company. Indian Army Foils Pak-backed Terrorists' Bid to Smuggle Weapons Into Jammu and Kashmir.

A recent report by news agency IANS, quoting sources said Pakistan has procured a sizable number of Hexacopters from a Chinese firm associated with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the pretext of protecting CPEC assets. However, Pakistan's real motive is to smuggle weapons into Jammu and Kashmir before winter, the report said. Intelligence inputs suggest that the weapons could be dropped by Pakistani drones. IAF Mi-17 Chopper Crashed in Ladakh? Pakistan Journalist Shares Old Picture of Crashed Indian Helicopter to Spread Fake News.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has adopted a new training module for their troops deployed in Jammu and Kashmir, under which they are trained to kill drones. "We are sensitising all the troops who come for training here about threats that drones pose to counter-insurgency operations," one of the trainers told IANS. Army has also deployed drones to monitor the movement of people in border areas.

