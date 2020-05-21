Indian Railways to Resume Offline Train Ticket Bookings at 1.7 Lakh Centres Across the Country From May 22, Says Piyush Goyal

Passengers of Indian Railways (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 21: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that bookings will resume at ticket counters of stations from tomorrow across the country. According to a tweet by ANI, Goyal said that booking of train tickets will resume at around 1.7 lakh common service centres from May 22 across India. Goyal added that bookings will also resume at counters of different stations in the next 2-3 days as the Ministry was developing a protocol in this regard.

Goyal said that the Rail Ministry is going to announce the resumption of more trains in the upcoming days. "We have also permitted the operation of shops at railway stations. However, only takeaways will be allowed", Goyal said. The Indian Railways on Thursday informed that within 2 hours of opening, 1,49,025 tickets booked for first set of 73 special passenger trains to be operationalised from June 1. Indian Railways Issues Guidelines for Trains Starting From June 1: Know Booking, Cancellation Rules and More .

Here's the tweet:

The Railway Minister further informed that in two and half hours after the bookings began on IRCTC at 10 am on Thursday, over 4 lakh tickets have been booked for second class passenger trains which start from June 1. "So many people want to go home. Also, there are so many people who want to return to work in cities which is a very good sign", Goyal said. Full List of 200 Trains to be Resumed by Indian Railways From June 1, Check Station Names and Routes.

Indian Railways will start operations of 200 passenger services from June 1. Bookings for these trains commenced from 10 am on May 21. These special services shall be in addition to the existing Shramik special trains being run since 01st May and Special AC trains (30 trains) being run since 12th May 2020.