New Delhi, August 1: India’s COVID-19 fatality rate currently stands at 2.15 percent. According to the Health and Family Welfare Ministry, the mortality rate in India is lowest since the 1st lockdown started on March 25, 2020. The Ministry said that during mid-June, the coronavirus fatality rate in the country was 3.33 percent. COVID-19: Recent Global Spikes Due to 'Young People Letting Down Guard', Says WHO Chief Tedros Ghebreyesus.

During the second week of July, the fatality rate was 2.272 percent. The Ministry said, “Case Fatality Rate stands at 2.15% today, and it is lowest since the 1st lockdown started. It has been continuously reducing from around 3.33% in mid-June.”

Notably, India has the fifth-highest COVID-19 death toll in the world after the United States, Brazil, Mexico and the United Kingdom. In India, over 36,500 people lost their lives due to the deadly virus.

Tweet by ANI:

The total number of recovered cases is nearly 11 lakh. With 36,569 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries have jumped to 10,94,374. The recovery rate stands at 64.53% amongst COVID-19 patients: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare https://t.co/jBTTcTApdp — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2020

India’s COVID-19 recovery rate also increased to 64.53 percent. Till now, close to 11 lakh people have recovered from coronavirus in India after 36,569 COVID-19 patients have been of the disease in the past 24 hours. The health ministry said, “the total recoveries have jumped to 10,94,374. The recovery rate stands at 64.53% amongst COVID-19 patients.”

Meanwhile, on Saturday morning, India reported the highest single-day spike of 57,117 new positive coronavirus cases and 764 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country increased to 16,95,988. Currently, there are over five lakh active cases in India. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state of India with over four lakh people have contracted coronavirus until now.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2020 04:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).