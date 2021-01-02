New Delhi, January 2: With 19,079 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, India's overall COVID-19 tally stood at 1,03,05,789 on Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The death toll surged to 1,49,218 after the COVID-19 infection claimed 224 more lives in the past 24 hours. Presently, there are 2,50,183 active cases in the country, down from 2,54,254 yesterday. COVID-19 Live Tracker.

A total of 22,926 patients were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours after recovering from coronavirus. Subsequently, the number of recoveries crossed 99 lakh to reach 99,06,387. One patient had migrated to another country. A total of 17,39,41,658 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till now. Of these, 8,29,964 samples were tested on Wednesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. COVID-19 Vaccine Dry Run Across India Today, Key Things To Know About the Mega Vaccination Drill.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state by the pandemic with 19,35,636 total cases, including 49,580 deaths. The state recorded 3,524 fresh cases and 59 deaths in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases topped 83.9 million, while the deaths surged to more than 1.82 million on Saturday.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the current global caseload and death toll stood at 83,957,701 and 1,827,121, respectively. The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 20,128,359 and 347,787, respectively. India accounts for the second-highest number of cases in the world. Brazil comes in second place in terms of fatalities at 195,411.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2021 09:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).