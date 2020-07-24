New Delhi, July 24: India's recovery rate has improved to 63.45 percent, according to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. The number of discharged and migrated people have improved to 8,17,209.

India recorded the highest single-day spike of 49,310 cases and 740 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases have thus jumped to 12.8 lakh on Friday. On Thursday, the recovery rate was at 63.18 per cent. The country has so far witnessed 30,601 deaths due to the virus. India Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 49,310 COVID-19 Cases And 740 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 30K.

India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate at 63.45%

India has so far reported 1.25 million cases and more than 30,000 deaths due to #COVID19. India has one of the lowest cases and deaths per million population. Our recovery rate stands at 63.45% whereas our mortality is at 2.3%: Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister. pic.twitter.com/qO0nL4JiKT — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

Dr Harsh Vardhan informed that India has already performed over 15 million RTPCR tests so far, and are now performing more than 0.35 million tests per day with a projected quantum of performing 1 million tests per day.

