New Delhi, October 12: The coronavirus tally in India crossed the 71-lakh mark with a spike of 66,732 new cases and 816 deaths in the last 24 hours. With the latest spike in COVID-19 cases, the total case tally in the country now stands at 71,20,539. Of the total cases, 8,61,853 are active COVID-19 cases while a total of 61,49,536 patients have been cured and discharged from different hospitals. With 816 deaths, the coronavirus deaths in India rose to 1,09,150, the Health Ministry data said on Monday. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Says 'Corona Vaccine Will Be Available by Early Next Year'.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 9,94,851 sample tests in a single day on Sunday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 8,78,72,093. The COVID-19 recovery rate in India stands at 86.17 percent while the fatality rate is 1.54 percent.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with the total number of cases rising to 15,28,226 with 10,792 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The death toll has increased 40,349 with 309 new fatalities, the state Health department said. Apart from Maharashtra, the other states that have been severely affected by the deadly virus include Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Here's the tweet:

India's #COVID19 tally crosses 71-lakh mark with a spike of 66,732 new cases & 816 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 71,20,539 including 8,61,853 active cases, 61,49,536 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,09,150 deaths: Union Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/fztD9lijaz — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

India continues to be the second worst-affected country with coronavirus after the US. The overall number of COVID-19 cases in the world now inch closer to 37.4 million mark, while the deaths have soared to more than 1,075,700, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 37,395,029 and the fatalities increased to 1,075,750, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2020 09:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).