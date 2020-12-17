New Delhi, December 17: India's coronavirus tally crossed the 99.5 lakh mark on Thursday with 24,010 fresh COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours. With the latest spike, the total COVID-19 cases in India has mounted to 99,56,557. Of the total cases, 3,22,366 are active cases while as many as 94,89,740 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from different hospitals across the country. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, with 355 deaths in the past 24 hours, the death toll due to coronavirus in India rose to 1,44,451. India's COVID-19 Vaccine Status Tracker: A Look at SII, Bharat Biotech, Other Leading Candidates and Expected Dates of Launch.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the country currently stands at 95.21 percent, while the fatality rate is 1.45 percent. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday said that a total of 15,78,05,240 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till now. Of these, 11,58,960 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with 18,80,893 cases till date. The Health Ministry said that over 70 percent of the daily new cases were being reported by 10 states and union territory and in a random order they are Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh.

Globally, the total coronavirus cases has surpassed the 74 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.64 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The current global caseload and death toll stood at 74,158,470 and 1,647,873, respectively.

