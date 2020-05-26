IndiGo Mumbai to Kolkata Flight Cancellation Leaves 3 Migrants Stranded, Airline Assures Accommodating Them on Next Flight After Journalist Shares Video

Migrant Labourers Left Stranded After Mumbai to Kolkata (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, May 26: In the latest incident highlighting the plight of migrant workers amid the lockdown, a journalist shared a video giving details about the experience faced by labourers waiting to return to their hometown. The user in her post mentioned that three labourers who had no income since the lockdown were desperately trying for trains, and it was then that they heard that domestic flights were restarting. They paid Rs 30,600 to purchase three Mumbai to Kolkata tickets to fly on May 25. However, the flight got cancelled and they were not refunded.

The user tagged Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and IndiGo in her post. In the latest update, the airline replied to the post and said that they will try to accommodate the migrant workers on the next possible flight or provide them with a full refund. Ever since the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus was imposed, we have been hearing about heart-wrenching stories of how migrant workers are suffering due to loss of jobs and no income. West Bengal Govt Issues SOPs For Domestic Air Travel Ahead of Flight Resumption on May 28, Here Are The Details.

Below is the copy of the ticket as a proof that the labourers were supposed to fly on May 25

3 labourers, no income since lockdown, tried repeatedly for train tickets, then heard flights to restart @HardeepSPuri. Family back home in Murshidabad sold cattle, on May 22 paid Rs 30,600 to @IndiGo6E for 3 Mum-Kol May 25 tickets. But flight cancelled, no refund. Stranded. pic.twitter.com/op2vzSYHQR — Manju V (@ManjuVTOI) May 26, 2020

Here's what IndiGo replied:

Ma'am, thank you for bringing this to our notice. We are reaching out to these passengers right away. Rest assured, we shall be accomodating them on the next available flight or providing them with a full refund. Thanks! ~ Pooja — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 26, 2020

Last week, cyclone Amphan created havoc in West Bengal and it did immense damage to properties. Kolkata Airport was also not spared from the wrath of Amphan. Reportedly, some parts of the airport got inundated with rainwater due to Amphan and few areas were damaged as well. The state government, therefore, requested MoCA to defer the start of flights from Kolkata Airport to May 28. Flights in other states resumed from May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus lockdown across India