Mumbai, November 12: Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Shripad Naik on Thursday launched the fifth scorpene class submarine INS Vagir. The Submarine was launched in Arabian sea waters at Mazagaon Dock in Mumbai by Naik through video conferencing. INS Vagir is part of Project-75. The ship is developed by defence public sector undertaking (PSU) Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDSL). Indian Navy to Get 16 Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts; Defence Ministry Signs Second Contract.

The Project-75 is valued at over Rs 23,000 crore. The first Submarine under this project INS Kalvari was launched in 2015 and was commissioned in the Indian Navy in December 2017. The second Scorpene-class Submarine - INS Khanderi INS Karan joined the Naval fleet last year. INS Vela: Indian Navy Launches Fourth Scorpene Class Submarine Under Project 75.

Video of INS Vagir being Launched into Arabian Sea:

#WATCH Maharashtra: MoS Defence Shripad Naik launches 5th scorpene class submarine 'Vagir' of Project 75 in Arabian sea waters at Mazagaon Dock, Mumbai through video conferencing. pic.twitter.com/EdK8JWqGKP — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

Meanwhile, the third and the fourth submarines - INS Karan and INS Vela under this project are in the advance stages to join the Indian Navy. The other Submarine of scorpene class is INS Vaghsheer, which is currently being manufactured at the MDL.

Notably, Project 75 is different from Project 75 –I. The latter is long pending Rs 45,000 crore project to build six stealth submarines. The Scorpène-class submarines are a class of diesel-electric attack submarines. As per the contract, these submarines were to be delivered between 2012 and 2016, but the project is running six years behind schedule.

