Kanpur, December 2: In a gruesome incident in Kanpur's Chakeri area, a man allegedly killed his wife and mother-in-law with a cleaver over suspected infidelity. The crime took place in Friends Colony, sparking shock and outrage among residents. Alerted by neighbours, police rushed to the scene and found the bodies of the two women when the accused opened the door.

Police, along with forensic experts and a canine squad, secured the crime scene. Joseph Peter, a resident of Friends Colony, had long been embroiled in conflicts with his wife due to suspicions of infidelity. On Sunday evening, a heated argument escalated into violence, leading to the tragic deaths of his wife and mother-in-law. Joseph, also known as Badal, works as a designer for T-shirts and cups in Rooma, As reported by Times Of India. Kanpur Shocker: 22-Year-Old Nurse Raped by Director of Private Hospital After Intoxicating Her Drink, Accused Arrested.

Joseph Peter married Kamini in 2017 after a romantic relationship. Kamini, 36, and her mother, Pushpa, 60, lived in Friends Colony. Following their marriage, the couple continued to stay in Kamini's family home. Tensions between them grew over Joseph's suspicions regarding Kamini's frequent phone calls. Murder Caught on Camera in Kanpur: Personal Enmity Suspected After 5 Men Beat Man to Death With Sticks in Uttar Pradesh, 4 Arrested; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

ADCP East, Rajesh Kumar Srivastava, confirmed that the tragic killings were prompted by suspicions of extramarital affairs. He stated that the growing tension between the couple, fueled by Joseph Peter's doubts about his wife’s alleged relationship, ultimately led to the horrific violence. "The accused has been taken into police custody, and we are currently conducting detailed interrogations to gather more information about the incident," Srivastava added, emphasizing the seriousness of the case.

