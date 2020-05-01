International Labour Day 2020: Shramik Diwas is Celebrated on May 1 In Recognition & Honour of Valiant Workforce

Labour | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: ANI)

May 1 is marked as International Labour Day, popularly referred as May Day. The day celebrates the work of labourers and the working class. In many countries, Labour Day is an annual public holiday.

The day has its origins in the labour union movement in the United States post which, it was decided that working hours for labourers must be no more than 8 hours a day. This provides Labour, relief from the stress and pressure from lots of activities to be performed in a single day.

In India, Labour Day is referred to as Antarrashtriya Shramik Diwas or Kamgar Din. It was first celebrated in the year 1923 organised by the Labour Kisan Party in Chennai (then Madras) that strived for national holiday for workers on May 1.

Pandemic threats lives and Livelihood

Since this international labour day has come when the world is grappling with a deadly pandemic- COVID-19, all across the globe are seen struggling to save lives and livelihoods.

As April ended, ILO published a report, as we neared the May Day. It revealed some 1.6 billion people employed in the informal economy could see their livelihoods destroyed due to the continued decline in working hours brought on by lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19.

As far as drop in income is concerned, more than 80 per cent decline is in Africa and the America, 70 per cent in Europe and Central Asia, and 21.6 per cent in Asia and the Pacific

Meanwhile, more than 430 million enterprises in hard-hit sectors such as retail and manufacturing risk “serious disruption”, the UN agency added.

India strives for workforce in pandemic

In such time of crises, keeping in mind the commendable efforts of frontline workers and their resilience, India is providing assistance and saluting the spirit of such covid warriors like paramedical staff, health personnel, police and armed forces.

India is training corona warriors for SAARC where AIIMS Raipur organised e-ITEC webinar for doctors fighting Covid19, from SAARC countries.

In order to protect health personnel on covid-19 duty, the government also promulgated an ordinance that would help protect healthcare service personnel and their living/working premises against violence.

To provide financial security to staff on covid duty, the finance ministry announced medical cover of Rs 50 lakh for the frontline warriors working hard to contain the spread of coronavirus across India.

To mitigate crises of livelihood for poor migrants and labourers, the Centre announced a robust, Rs 1.70 lakh crore package to ensure they’re not deprived of food and cash in their hand.

Not only financial assistance but technological innovations are also surfacing, specially to help covid warriors. CSIR Lab introduced HCARD, a robot which can help frontline healthcare workers in maintaining physical distance from those infected by coronavirus.

Several state governments are coming forward to recognize & honor valiant work being done by COVID-19 warriors. Odisha government offered Rs50 Lakh in convergence with Centre to those who lose their lives in fighting pandemic. It shall give the deceased the status of Martyr with state funeral & state honours along with conferring with awards on national days.

(This article has been sourced from Prasar Bharati News Services as part of Coronavirus coverage)