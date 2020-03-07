International Women's Day 2020: ASI Announce Fee Entry for Women Visitors from India and Abroad at Monuments

Taj Mahal (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi, March 7: The Archaeological Survey of India has announced free entry to women visitors at all ASI-protected monuments on the International Women's Day on March 8. These include the world's most visited site Taj Mahal in Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 6 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959, the ASI Director General hereby directs that no fee shall be charged from women visitors to all centrally protected ticked monuments on March 8 (Sunday) on International Women's Day," a circular issued by ASI headquarters in New Delhi said. Ahead of International Women's Day 2020, Twitter India Asks Netizens to Tag Women Who Inspires Them The Most! Check Tweets.

Union Cultute and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel told IANS: "Though the Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 every year, it has always been a tradition in India to respect women like 'devi' (godess); such are the values of India."

"On this Women's Day we will showcase our respect to the 'devis' by giving them free entry to any ASI monument. Har kaam desh ke naam (every work in the country's name)," Patel added.

Women will hence be allowed free entry to monuments like Red Fort, Qutub Minar, Humayun's Tomb, Taj Mahal, Sun Temple in Konark, Mamallapuram, Ellora caves, Khajuraho monuments, and the Ajanta caves.