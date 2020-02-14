Ahead of International Women's Day 2020, Twitter India Asks Netizens to Tag Women Who Inspires Them The Most! Check Tweets

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

International Women’s Day 2020 is approaching us. Every year, on March 8 Women’s Day is celebrated across the world to promote females’ rights and celebrating womanhood. International Women’s Day is a focal point in the movement for woman’s rights. Ahead of the event, Twitter India has asked the netizens to tag the women who inspire them the most. Social media users were quick to flood the comment section naming and tagging females who they admire the most. Aside from mothers and sisters, Tweeple is also tagging famous personalities whose contribution to society made a difference. Check out the responses to the viral tweets that will surely make your day. 7 Challenges Women Are Yet to Overcome.

Twitter India has been very active in celebrating significant occasions such as International Women’s Day. The social media platform has given a voice to the unheard. There continue to grow many hashtags such as #EqualPay and #MeToo that turned into a worldwide movement. Naturally, the social media handle had to come up with a unique way of celebration. Although there is nearly a month to International Women’s Day 2020, urging people to tag the women inspire them is undoubtedly a great start. From #Metoo to #WomensMarch Top Trends On Social Media to Strengthen Womanhood.

“Next month is International Women's Day, And we want to hear what you have to say, Tell us which Indian women you admire, Tag the Twitter handle that is (lit emojis)!” reads the caption. The tweet reached thousands of people, and they happily tagged women who have inspired them in many ways.

Here's the Tweet:

Next month is International Women's Day, And we want to hear what you have to say, Tell us which Indian women you admire, Tag the Twitter handle that is 🔥🔥🔥! — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) February 13, 2020

Check Out the Responses!

Apart from my mom who isn't on Twitter, i admire @mitalisaran @sayanigupta @ReallySwara @rohini_sgh @fayedsouza @karunanundy And many more women. You people rock. One day i am gonna meet you all , and tell that this was me 😄. More power to you all ! — Dr. Achambit Santra (@5trillion_jumla) February 13, 2020

She Who Exposes!

@rohini_sgh Rohini ma'am. She has exposed most powerful men in the country across regimes. Faced harassment that is terrifying beyond words but she face it like a boss. And the best part...she post great food pics. — Sunil Sihag (@sunilsihag1024) February 13, 2020

She is Fearless!

I admire the Best woman i have ever known in my life She is beautiful inside out She is fierce, strong, bold, emotional and intelligent She is phoenix which rises from the ashes She is ray of happiness in millions of people's life She is SHEHNAAZ KAUR GILL @Shehnazgill123 — Flipper SidNaazian💫❤️ (@Manpreet1227) February 13, 2020

Mothers Are Inspirational

My Mom! The most educated woman in the world, without going to school!! — Dr. Uzma Razvi (@sane_indian) February 13, 2020

So Many Women!

And Many More!

Many online campaigns were started on Twitter. With the help of social media, women got a space to talk about the issues, gender stereotypes and many things they faced. It is a platform to voice out the injustices, making breakthrough movements. We must say it is a great initiative to ask users to tag women who stood as an inspiration to many, who challenged the stereotypes that existed in many corners of society.