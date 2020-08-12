The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to commence in a matter of next 40 odd days despite being postponed indefinitely by the BCCI earlier this year due to the increasing cases of the coronavirus in India.

However, after getting over with the pandemic issue, the IPL seems to have found new bunch of problems to deal with. Ever since the title sponsor, the China-based phone mark, Vivo has pulled out of the IPL 2020, the BCCI has the headache of facing dent of ₹440 crores this year, apart from that they are also facing some questions from other sponsors.

Some of the recent media reports have suggested that some huge brands like PayTM, Byju's & Dream 11 can be expected to drop sponsorship. All the three sponsors - PayTM (instant payment platform) is the IPL's umpire partner and BCCI's title sponsor; Dream 11 (fantasy league platform) is an official partner with BCCI as well as the IPL; E-learning start-up Byju's is Team India's jersey sponsor - bring anywhere close to ₹400 crores to the Indian cricket every year.

According to the reports of the Times of India, one of the executives of the leading industry executive said, "Do these guys even realize these are Indian companies, with Indian employees and Indian entrepreneurs?"

Vivo India and the IPL severed their ties last week, at least for this year, after the Indo-Sino relationship, started turning sour. However, the fact stated that Vivo is the brand that is registered in India and they are bound to follow the law of the land here, not in China. Post the Vivo chapter, the BCCI will be facing more such headache, for reasons which aren't their control.

Informing the same, a leading industrialist during a chat with TOI said, "Two years ago, when IPL managed to strike these mega deals, the whole country went gung-ho on how Indian cricket was scaling heights. We like to compare our properties with the NBA or an English Premier League (EPL). We rejoice with a sense of entitlement. But do we set the right benchmarks for ourselves when we become part of such a humdrum?"

There is no denying the fact that IPL is the biggest money-spinner of India and apart from the sponsorship money, there is a lot of underground cricket betting goes on during every season of the T20 league. When the IPL 2020 was postponed some of the cricket betting odds suggested that the 13th edition will not be taking place this year to teh pandemic and it would've been a huge hit for the economy as betting generates a lot of cash flow in the market through some valid sources as well.

On teh other hand, as per the reports in The Hindu, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) welcomed the exit of Chinese firm Vivo from the Indian Premier League as they announced a launch of “China Quit India” campaign last Thursday.

In view of the way, one can say that China has occupied a huge chunk of the Indian retail market over the last two decades and the CAIT is aiming to liberate the country’s retail market from Chinese products and create a self-reliant Indian market to reduce the country’s dependence on China.