Mumbai, December 29: The last date to file Income Tax Returns is just around the corner. In case, you haven't yet filed, hurry up and file. For the convenience of the customers, State Bank of India (SBI) is providing a new service to its customers that enable them to file through the YONO app an income tax return (ITR) for free. This new service could help customers as the due date for filing ITR ends on December 31, 2020.

If you are an SBI customer and have not yet filed the ITR, then you can use this service to file your income tax returns. SBI in its tweet said, "File your Income Tax Return with Tax2win on YONO for free." In order to avail the chartered accountant-assisted tax filing facility, customers need to pay at least Rs 199. ITR Filing FY 2019-20: How to File Income Tax Returns Online, Last Date, Penalty And Other Details.

Here's how to file your ITR With Tax2win on YONO For Free:

Here's how to file the tax:

Log in to the YONO app from your mobile

Go to ‘Shop and Order’ and click on ‘tax and investment’

Get more details once you click on Tax2Win

To get assistance from CA, pay Rs 199

In case of any issue, while filing the tax, you can take help by calling +91 9660-99-66-55 The Income Tax Department recently extended the due date for filing the ITR, to ease the tax-filing process for assessees in view of the coronavirus crisis. Normally, the date for filing ITRs for all assessees whose accounts are not required to be audited is July 31.

