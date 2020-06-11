Jama Masjid in Delhi to Remain Shut For Congregational Prayers Till June 30, Declares Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari

File image of Jama Masjid in Delhi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Delhi, June 11: The iconic Jama Masjid in Delhi will remain shut for congregational prayers till June 30, Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari declared on Thursday. Addressing a press conference, Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari said the decision of closing Jama Masjid was taken after consulting scholars and worshipers. The announcement came amid rising coronavirus cases and deaths in the national capital. MCD Claims Over 2000 People Died of Coronavirus in Delhi, Disputes AAP Government's Figures on COVID-19 Death Toll.

"After taking public opinion and consulting scholars, it has been decided that from Maghrib (sunset) today till 30th June, no congregational prayers will be performed at Jama Masjid," Imam Bukhari said. The historical mosque had re-opened on June 8 when the Delhi government allowed the opening of religious places except in containment zones. The Delhi government's relaxation was in accordance with the Centre's guidelines for unlocking various sectors after months of lockdown.

The development comes two days after Imam Bukhari's secretary Amantullah passed away at Safdarjung hospital on Tuesday night due to COVID-19. As religious places along with several other establishments like shopping malls and offices opened across the country on June 8, Imam Bukhari has asked governments to reconsider their decision in view of the rapid spread of the coronavirus. Arvind Kejriwal Discusses Coronavirus Situation in Delhi With Amit Shah, Tweets 'Home Minister Assured Cooperation'.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi has a total of 32,810 cases, including 984 deaths and 12,245 recoveries. On Wednesday alone, Delhi saw 48 deaths and 1,501 fresh COVID-19 cases, making it further worrisome for the health infrastructure of the national capital.

