New Delhi, September 9: The BJP on Monday made some new party appointments in the poll-bound Jammu and Kashmir, naming Sat Sharma as its working president of the unit.

BJP national president J P Nadda also appointed Nirmal Singh as the chairperson of the party's J-K election campaign committee, according to a notification issued by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh. Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Releases Sixth List of 6 Candidates for Polls, Check Full List of Names and Their Constituencies.

Choudhary Sukhnandan will be the vice-president of election campaign committee. Kavinder Gupta has been appointed as the chairperson of the state election management committee, the BJP notification said.