Srinagar, July 15: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has rescued abducted BJP Municipal Committee member Mehraj-ud-Din Malla from Watergam in North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday.

According to his family, Malla was abducted while he was going to a friend's house for attending a marriage ceremony.

"The kidnapped person has been rescued by the police," J&K Police DG told IANS. Earlier, Malla's family had requested the abductors to release him in a video message put out by his daughter. After his abduction, the police had launched a major search operation in the area to trace him.

