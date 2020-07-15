Srinagar, July 15: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Jammu and Kashmir has been abducted by terrorists, reports said on Wednesday. According to local media, terrorists kidnapped Meraj Ud Din Malla from his residence in Watergam, Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. Meraj Ud Din Malla is the chairman of Baramulla’s BJP committee as well as vice president of Watergam's Municipal Committee. Jammu and Kashmir: BJP Leader Wasim Bari, His Father And Brother Shot Dead by Terrorists in Bandipora.

According to the Kashmir In-depth News Service (KINS), locals said that some unknown persons came Wednesday morning and kidnapped Malla from his home. "Before anybody could react, he was taken away," locals were quoted as saying. Police have launched an investigation, Superintendent of Police, Sopore, Javid Iqbal told KINS. Visuals outside Malla's residence showed a group of security forces searching the area.

Meraj Ud Din Malla, BJP Leader From Kashmir, Kidnapped:

Mehraj Din Malla, BJP leader & Vice President of Municipal Committee (MC) Watergam in Sopore area of Baramulla district, abducted by unknown person today morning. Police have launched a search operation in the area: BJP Spokesperson, Kashmir. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/KWewbjYRFQ — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2020

Malla's reported kidnapping comes days after terrorists killed BJP leader Wasim Bari two of his family members in North Kashmir's Bandipore district. He was former BJP president of Bandipora district. He was at his shop with his father and brother when some unidentified terrorists struck and shot at them injuring them critically. All three succumbed to the injuries.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2020 12:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).