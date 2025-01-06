Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 6 (ANI): The long-awaited approval for the Jammu railway division was celebrated by key political figures including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and Union Minister Dr. Jitender Singh.

The announcement follows the successful trial run of the train between Srinagar and Katra, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to inaugurate the project soon.

Also Read | Infosys Salary Hike Delayed: IT Major Reportedly Defers Annual Increment in 4th Quarter of FY 2024-25, Here's Why.

CM Omar Abdullah, congratulatedthe people of Jammu and Kashmir for the new rail division and reassured Jammu residents who feared negative impacts from the expansion of the railway network to Srinagar.

"People of Jammu feel that if the train goes to Srinagar, Jammu will be at a loss, but I assure you, the train will benefit Jammu as well," Abdullah said. He highlighted that the new service would increase trade and tourism while reducing the high cost of flights during winter months. "With the train to Srinagar, people will benefit from better connectivity," he added.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Software Professional, Wife Die by Suicide After Killing Their 2 Children in Karnataka.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha echoed Abdullah's sentiments, congratulating the people for the new railway division. He credited Prime Minister Modi for overseeing the quick completion of long-pending projects.

"Earlier, it took a long time to complete things, but under the guidance of PM Modi, works have been completed quickly and on time. This has led to rapid development," Sinha said. He also noted the substantial growth in investment and infrastructure, pointing out that Jammu would soon boast a world-class railway station, one of only five such stations in India.

Sinha emphasized the far-reaching impact of ongoing projects in the region, including the construction of the Chenab Bridge, Anji Bridge, and the upcoming connection between Kashmir and Kanyakumari.

"Jammu and Kashmir is currently witnessing Rs40,000 crore worth of railway projects, and work is underway in Baramulla, Uri, Jammu, and Poonch," he explained.

Union Minister Dr. Jitender Singh commemorated the historic progress made in rail infrastructure, noting that it took 50 years for the first train to reach Jammu, and now, after a series of challenges, the region is on the cusp of connecting with Srinagar.

"In 2014, railways work had stalled due to alignment issues in Reasi. But after the intervention of Suresh Prabhu, work resumed, and today we have the highest bridge in the world here," Singh said.

Singh also highlighted the importance of the two Vande Bharat trains that now serve Udhampur and Kathua, calling the introduction of the new division a catalyst for increased tourism and trade. "This will make Jammu the most connected city in North India, with rail, road, and air links," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)