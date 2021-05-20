Los Angeles has seen incredible social media campaigns over the course of the last year, but none were done the way the #HeroesWearMasks Campaign for the CDC foundation by the team at Jane Owen PR.

Awarded on April 29, 2021, the team accepted the Excellence in Social Interaction Award as CEO Jane Owen gave her thanks via Instagram Live.

The Social Media Superstar (SMS) Awards honors business pioneers and celebrates extraordinary brand achievements in the social media space. As the first awards ceremony of its kind, the SMS Awards is a new ceremony which recognizes people and brands whose creativity using online platforms has created significant cultural impact - especially after this past year.

Jane Owen PR prides itself on excellence in the industry over the course of its ten year history, with multiple offices in Los Angeles, Dubai, London, England and a brand New Office on the East Coast of America in Connecticut. As a results driven agency that enjoys the process of taking a campaign from inception to completion with the maximum impact and achievement of goals.

The #HeroesWearMasks campaign was no different. From weekly calls with Zoom members all across the country, an overwhelming amount of support from celebrities like the Stan Lee Universe, Tom Felton most known for Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series and Mark Hamill aka Luke Skywalker and the infamous voice behind the Joker, the campaign came to life instantly.

The team behind the campaign was so overwhelmed by the incredible response - over 4,000 Instagram posts hashtagged by celebrities and everyday fans challenging each other to #WearAMask. After months of hard work, it's no surprise that Jane Owen PR won this award and accepted it proudly!