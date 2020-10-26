New Delhi, October 26: A special CBI court, on Monday, granted bail to former Union Minister Dilip Ray, and two former seniour officials in the Jharkhand coal scam of 1999. Earlier on Monday, the court had sentenced Ray, Pradip Kumar Banerjee,former Additional Secretary and Nitya Nand Gautam, former advisor (Projects), Castron Technologies Limited, its director Mahendra Kumar Agarwalla to three years of imprisonment. Coal Scam Case: Former Union Minister Dilip Ray Sentenced to 3 Years in Jail.

Ray was Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Coal during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government in 1999 and this case pertains to allocation of 105.153 hectares of abandoned Brahmadiha coal block in Giridih in Jharkhand to Castron Technologies Ltd (CTL). Coal Block Scam: ED Attaches Assets Worth About Rs 12L in Jharkhand.

On October 14, the court had found Ray guilty under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and had reserved it till October 26. Dilip Ray and others were granted bail on a bond of Rs 1 lakh each. Court also grants them time to appeal in High Court till November 26.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2020 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).