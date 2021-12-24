Good Governance Day is an annual celebration in India commemorated on December 25 every year. Good Governance Day was established in the year 2014 to honor Mr. Atal Bihari Vajpayee by fostering awareness among the people of accountability in the system. The goal of the momentous day is to make the youth aware of the government's responsibilities and management that it needs to fulfill. In keeping with these principles and morals, the Government of India (GOI) has decreed Good Governance Day to be a working day for the government employees.

Good Governance Day 2021: History

Good Governance Day has been celebrated in India since 2014. It is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former Prime Minister of India. The Day was established by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to honor Mr. Vajpayee. Vajpayee was born into a Hindu Brahmin family on 25 December 1924 in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. In 1951, Vajpayee was seconded by the RSS, along with Deendayal Upadhyaya, to work for the newly formed Bharatiya Jana Sangh, a Hindu right-wing political party associated with the RSS.

Good Governance Day 2021: Objective

To make people, especially students, aware of the government's commitment to providing a transparent and accountable administration in the nation.

To bring nationals closer to the system to make them active participants in the fair and transparent governance process.

It is celebrated to standardize the government's functioning.

To enhance the growth and development in each and every sector of the country through good governance practices.

To execute good and effective policies to complete a mission of good governance in India.

Good Governance Day 2021: Significance

Good Governance Day acts as a reminder to the present government that it should be growth-oriented, unbiased, transparent, and fair. The day is also celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of India's former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The theme of Good Governance Week 2021 is “Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur” which will be celebrated as part of the 75th ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebration. The campaign that will aim to redress public grievances and improve service delivery will be held in all districts, states, and Union Territories.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2021 04:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).