New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has attached assets worth about Rs 12 lakh under the anti-money laundering law in a case of alleged illegal allocation of a coal block in Jharkhand.

"The attached assets worth Rs 11.92 lakh include balance lying in the bank account of Hotel Le Lac, Ranchi maintained with Axis Bank," the central probe agency said in a statement.

Also Read | 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe to Be Launched in India on November 3.

The case pertains to DOMCO Pvt Ltd, its promoters and directors and other unidentified people for submitting "false information" while applying for a captive coal block and securing the allocation of 'Lalgarh (North)' coal block in West Bokaro Coalfield in Jharkhand, it said.

"Benefit of Rs 7 crore was obtained by accused Binay Prakash by offering to sell the shares of the company on premium after allocation of the coal block to the said firm," the ED alleged.

Also Read | Facebook's Ankhi Das Appears Before Parliament Panel on Data Privacy, Amazon Refuses.

The probe found that Binay Prakash placed the proceeds of crime in the banking system and subsequently the amount was siphoned off, routed and invested through the entities of the groups owned or controlled by him, it said.

The agency had earlier attached assets worth Rs 7 crore of Binay Prakash and his company and also filed a charge sheet against him and his firm.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)