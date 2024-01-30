Ranchi, January 30: A teacher allegedly shot dead two colleagues at a government school in Jharkhand's Godda district, before turning the gun on himself and suffering serious injuries, police said on Tuesday. Jharkhand Shocker: Man Shot Dead by Maoists for Being Police Informer in West Singhbhum District

The incident took place at Upgraded High School in Poraiyahat area, around 300 km from Ranchi, during school hours around 11 am, a police officer said.

Godda Superintendent of Police Nathu Singh Meena told PTI, "The bodies of two teachers, including a woman, were found lying in a pool of blood in a room at the school, while the accused teacher was also found seriously injured."