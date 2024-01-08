Bokaro, January 8: In a shocking incident, a woman fatally shot her 15-year-old daughter in the head after an argument between the two over the latter's marriage with a man of her choice. The incident took place at their house in Jharkhand's Giridih district under the jurisdiction of Bagodar police station. The accused later went to the police station and surrendered herself to police on Saturday evening, January 6.

According to Times of India report, the minor girl was in love with a man from her own village. However, her parents' had arranged her marriage with some other man as per their choice. When, the girl refused to marry the man chosen by her parents, it led to an altercation between the mother and the daughter. In a fit of rage the woman took out the weapon and shot her daughter in the head. Jharkhand Shocker: Body of Seven-Year-Old Boy Found With Tongue Chopped Off, Eyes Gouged Out in Garhwa District.

As per the investigation, the accused woman shot her daughter in the head from a close range resulting in her tragic and immediate death. The woman later admitted to her crime in front of the police. "The accused who belongs to a minority community told the police that she she shot her daughter because she declined to marry the boy chosen by her and her husband", said Giridih SP Deepak Kumar Sharma. The police rushed to the spot and secured the body for further investigation. Jharkhand Shocker: Irritated by Two-Year-Old Son Crying While She Was on Phone Call, Woman Strangles Him to Death in Giridih; Arrested.

In another horrific incident reported from Rajasthan's Ajmer, a woman was taken into custody for killing her own daughter. The deceased's brother who aided the mother in getting rid of the body was also arrested. According to investigation the mother-son duo hacked the woman with an axe for talking to her lover and refusing to obey their orders. Both the accused were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) .

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2024 12:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).