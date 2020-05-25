Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists And Security Forces in Mangam Area of Kulgam District

Encounter Representational Image (Photo Credits: ANI)

Jammu & Kashmir, May 25: An encounter started between terrorists and security forces in Manzgam area of Kulgam district. According to an ANI update, 34 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Central Reserve Police Force and Kulgam Police are on the job. More details are awaited on this piece of news.

A top Lashkar-e-Toiba terror associate was arrested by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. According to a tweet by ANI, the Budgam Police and Indian Army's 53RR arrested a top LeT terror associate Wasim Ganie of Beerwah along with 3 overground workers. The Jammu and Kashmir Police informed that the group was involved in providing shelter and logistic support to terrorists in the area. Jammu and Kashmir: Wasim Ganie, Top LeT Terror Associate, Arrested by Police in Budgam; 3 Over Ground Workers Held.

Encounter Underway Between terrorist & Security Forces:

Jammu & Kashmir: An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces in Manzgam area of Kulgam district. 34 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Central Reserve Police Force and Kulgam Police are on the job. More details awaited — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

Last month, an encounter broke out between troops and terrorists in Dairoo Keegam village of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir. More than two militants were trapped in the encounter. An official had said, as forces zeroed towards the suspected spot, hiding militants fired at forces leading to gunfire exchange. This triggered the encounter.