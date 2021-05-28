New Delhi, May 28: As many as 10 Additional Judges have been elevated to become Judges of Bombay High Court. According to an official release, the 10 judges include Justices Avinash Gunwant Gharote, Nitin Bhagawantrao Suryawanshi, Anil Satyavijay Kilor, Milind Narendra Jadhav, Mukund Govindrao Sewlikar, Virendrasingh Gyansingh Bisht, Debadwar Bhalchandra Ugrasen, Smt. Mukulika Shrikant Jawalkar, Surendra Pandharinath Tavade, and Nitin Rudrasen Borkar. A notification in this regard was issued by the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law& Justice today.

"The President of India, in the exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, appointed Justices Avinash Gunwant Gharote, Nitin Bhagawantrao Suryawanshi, Anil Satyavijay Kilor, Milind Narendra Jadhav, Mukund Govindrao Sewlikar, Virendrasingh Gyansingh Bisht, Debadwar Bhalchandra Ugrasen, Smt. Mukulika Shrikant Jawalkar, Surendra Pandharinath Tavade, and Nitin Rudrasen Borkar, Additional Judges of the Bombay High Court, to be Judges of the Bombay High Court", the release said. Bombay High Court Allows Woman to Terminate 24-Week Pregnancy With Triplets.

Check List of Additional Judges elevated to become Judges of Bombay High Court:

Justice Avinash Gunwant Gharote, B.Sc., LL.B., was enrolled as an Advocate on 23.10.1986. He practiced before the Bombay High Court at Nagpur Bench in Civil, Arbitration, Constitutional and Criminal matters. His specialization was in Civil and Arbitration laws. He was appointed as Additional Judge, Bombay High Court for a period of 2 years with effect from 23.08.2019. His term as an Additional Judge will expire on 22.08.2021.

Justice Nitin Bhagawantrao Suryawanshi, B.S.L., LL.B., was enrolled as an Advocate on 05.08.1988. He practiced before the Bombay High Court at Aurangabad Bench in Civil, Criminal, Constitutional, Labour, Service etc. matters. His specialization was in Criminal and Constitutional laws. He was appointed as Additional Judge, Bombay High Court for a period of 2 years with effect from 23.08.2019. His term as an Additional Judge will expire on 22.08.2021.

Justice Anil Satyavijay Kilor, B.Com., LL.B., was enrolled as an Advocate on 25.06.1992. He practiced before the Bombay High Court at Nagpur Bench in Civil, Criminal, Constitutional, Labour and Service matters. His specialization was in Constitutional and Service Laws. He served as Assistant Government Pleader and Additional Public Prosecutor, High Court at Nagpur Bench from 2000-2005. He was appointed as Additional Judge, Bombay High Court for a period of 2 years with effect from 23.08.2019. His term as an Additional Judge will expire on 22.08.2021.

Justice Milind Narendra Jadhav, B.Sc., LL.M., was enrolled as an Advocate on 10.02.1998. He practiced before the Supreme Court of India, Bombay High Court and Subordinate Courts/Tribunals in Bombay in Civil, Constitutional, and Land matters. His specialization was in Land Acquisition, Writ Petitions & Land Revenue, and Town Planning cases. He was appointed as Additional Judge, Bombay High Court for a period of 2 years with effect from 23.08.2019. His term as an Additional Judge will expire on 22.08.2021.

Justice Mukund Govindrao Sewlikar, B.Com., LL.B., was born on 21.09.1960 and enrolled as an advocate on 03.09.1984. He joined the Judicial Service on 10.10.1990. He served as Judicial Officer in various courts in Maharashtra State. He was appointed as Additional Judge, Bombay High Court for a period of 2 years with effect from 05.12.2019. His term as an Additional Judge will expire on 04.12.2021.

Justice Virendrasingh Gyansingh Bisht, B.Sc., LL.B., M.I.R.P.M. (Master of Industrial Relation and Personal Management) was enrolled as an Advocate on 29.11.1985. He joined the Judicial Service on 10.08.1990. He served as Judicial Officer in various courts in Maharashtra State. He was appointed as Additional Judge, Bombay High Court for a period of 2 years with effect from 05.12.2019. His term as an Additional Judge will expire on 04.12.2021.

Justice Debadwar Bhalchandra Ugrasen, B.Com., LL.B., enrolled as an Advocate on 03.07.1985. He joined the Judicial Service on 21.05.1992. He served as Judicial Officer in various courts in Maharashtra State. He was appointed as Additional Judge, Bombay High Court with effect from 05.12.2019. His term as an Additional Judge will expire on 16th June, 2021 i.e. his date of superannuation.

Justice Mukulika Shrikant Jawalkar, M.Com., LL.B. & LL.M, enrolled as an Advocate on 21.09.1989. She joined the Judicial Service on 02.05.2008. She served as Judicial Officer in various courts in Maharashtra State. She was appointed as Additional Judge, Bombay High Court for a period of 2 years with effect from 05.12.2019. Her term as an Additional Judge will expire on 04.12.2021.

Justice Surendra Pandharinath Tavade, B.Com., LL.B., enrolled as an Advocate on 12.07.1984. He joined the Judicial Service on 03.09.1990. He served as Judicial Officer in various courts in Maharashtra State and as Registrar, Original Side, Inspection-I and as Registrar General, Bombay High Court. He was appointed as Additional Judge, Bombay High Court for a period of 2 years with effect from 05.12.2019. His term as an Additional Judge will expire on 04.12.2021.

Justice Nitin Rudrasen Borkar, LL.B., was enrolled as an advocate on 08.08.1995. He joined the Judicial Service on 02.05.2008. He served as Judicial Officer in various courts in Maharashtra State. He was appointed as Additional Judge, Bombay High Court for a period of 2 years with effect from 05.12.2019. His term as an Additional Judge will expire on 04.12.2021.