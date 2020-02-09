Ashok Gehlot-Led Congress Govt in Rajasthan Transfers 30 IAS Officers

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo Credits: IANS)

Jaipur, February 9: In a bureaucratic reshuffle, the Rajasthan government on Sunday transferred and redesignated 30 IAS officers. Senior IAS officer Sudhansh Pant, who was on awaited posting order, was appointed the Principal Secretary of Forest and Environment Department whereas Shreya Guha, who was earlier holding the charge, was redesignated as the Principal Secretary of Tourism, Art and Culture Department.

Sandeep Verma was transferred as the Principal Secretary of Revenue, Colonisation and Soldier Welfare Department, and Rajesh Kumar Yadav was appointed in his place as the Principal Secretary of PHED and Ground Water Department. Uddhav Thackeray Promotes Five IAS Officers to the Rank of Additional General Secretary & Principal Secretary.

Praveen Gupta, who was a member of the Revenue Board in Ajmer, was appointed the Commissioner of Departmental Inquiry, Jaipur. Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Ajitabh Sharma was transferred to the Energy Department. He was also appointed the Chairman of DISCOM and Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation.

Kunji Lal Meena, who was earlier the Principal Secretary of Energy Department, was given the charge of Mines and Petroleum Department. Umardeen Khan, Namrata Vrishni and Himanshu Gupta were appointed the district collectors of Jhujhunu, Dungarpur and Jalore, respectively.