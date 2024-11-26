Kanpur, November 26: In a shocking incident, a bride walked off from her wedding in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, after discovering her groom consuming alcohol and smoking with two female friends. The wedding, which had been progressing smoothly, took an unexpected turn when the bride's brother caught the groom alone in his room with his 2 female friends shortly after the exchange of garlands. Despite initial attempts to mediate and resolve the issue, the bride refused to continue with the ceremony. The incident led to a standoff between both families, prompting police intervention.

The groom, identified as Himanshu, a resident of Barra World Bank and an orchestra worker, had arrived with his relatives at the marriage venue in Damodar Nagar on Sunday night, November 24. The initial wedding rituals, including the ceremonial garland exchange, were conducted without any issues. However, after this, the groom retired to a room under the pretext of changing clothes, where he was later discovered consuming alcohol and smoking with two female companions. The bride’s brother, shocked by the scene, alerted the rest of the family, leading to a heated confrontation. Agra Shocker: Bride Walks out of Wedding As Police Constable Demands INR 30 Lakh Dowry To Proceed With Rituals in Uttar Pradesh.

According to a report by The Times of India, upon learning this, the bride immediately decided to halt the wedding proceedings, refusing to proceed with the marriage. The situation escalated, and both families were called to the police station for discussions. Despite efforts to resolve the issue, no compromise could be reached, and the groom’s family declined to reimburse the expenses incurred by the bride’s family for the wedding. '934 Weddings' in Uttar Pradesh: Minor Girl Married Off During Mass Wedding Ceremony in Pilibhit Under Government's 'Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana'; Five Booked.

The bride’s family has since filed a formal complaint against Himanshu and his relatives, accusing them of concealment of facts and intimidation. The case remains under investigation as the Barra police continue to facilitate talks between both sides in an attempt to resolve the matter amicably.

