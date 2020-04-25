Karnataka Allows Industries to Resume Operations in 9 Coronavirus-Free Districts, Lets Labourers Travel Within State

Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Bengaluru, April 25: The Karnataka government, headed by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, has allowed functioning of industries in nine districts during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. The nine districts where industries can resume operations are Yadgir, Koppal, Raichur, Haveri, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Chamarajanagar and Kolar. These districts are unaffected by the coronavirus outbreak. Coronavirus Live Tracker.

Industries in these districts will have to seek permission and give an undertaking that all standard operating procedures stipulated by the government will be followed. "It may take a few days for these industries to open in the districts after procedures are followed," a minister who is part of COVID-19 taskforce was quoted by TOI as saying. The exemption will not apply to those located within the district headquarters. Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu Initiates Plasma Therapy Trial for COVID-19 Patients at BMC Victoria Hospital.

To ensure labour supply, the state government also allowed the movement of labourers within the state. State Chief secretary TM Vijaya Bhaskar directed district administrations to arrange for KSRTC buses from Saturday to transport labourers to their native places or to places of work. Each bus will carry only 40 percent of its passenger capacity to ensure social distancing. Wearing mask and gloves has been mandatory for labourers.

Yadgir, Koppal and Raichur have a large number of rice and spinning mills. Kolar is home to automobile biggies like Honda and Eicher where more than 10,000 people work. These relaxations have been announced two days after curbs imposed during the lockdown were eased in areas not affected by the coronavirus outbreak.