Mangaluru, May 20: Police in Karnataka have registered a case against a doctor who refused to wear a face mask while shopping at a supermarket in Mangaluru city. Dr B Srinivas Kakkilaya was booked under Sections 4,5 and 9 of the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act. The action came after a video of Dr Srinivas Kakkilaya refusing to wear a face mask inside the supermarket went viral on social media. BY Vijayendra, Son of Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, Travels From Bengaluru to Mysore to Visit Temple Amid Lockdown.

In the video, Dr Srinivas Kakkilaya is seen standing near the billing counter. When asked to wear a face mask by an employee of the supermarket, Dr Kakkilaya refuses to do so and a heated argument ensues. The incident took place on Tuesday morning. When the employee points out that it is the rule to wear a mask, Dr Kakkilaya said he will not follow "foolish rules". JD(S) MLA Defies Coronavirus Lockdown, Helps Grandson Drive Toy Car on Deserted Road - Watch Video.

"I have spoken against lockdown and have put the same in writing. I am for science. I do not want to be fooled by this foolish government," the doctor is heard telling the employee in the video. Following the incident, Ryan Rosario, a partner of supermarket, lodged a complaint stating that Dr Kakkilaya put customers and staff at risk by not wearing a mask.

Karnataka Doctor Refuses to Wear Face Mask at Supermarket:

#Mangalore doctor Srinivas Kakkaliya refuses to wear mask in supermarket. Gets into an argument with staff. Says Mask is a STUPID idea imposed by govt. And says we are idiots to follow govt diktat. He sticks to his claims claiming masks r bad idea and it won't help #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/RMZOCNZji1 — Imran Khan (@keypadguerilla) May 19, 2021

Reacting to the incident, the Mangaluru chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) issued a statement condemning the action of Dr Kakkilaya at the supermarket. Amish Jain, the honorary secretary of the chapter, said that the IMA stands by the government guidelines and endorses mask wearing in public places.

