Bengaluru, July 19: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday announced a Crime Investigation Department (CID) probe into the brutal murder of a Jain monk in Belagavi district earlier this month. Opposition BJP and a section of Jain community had demand for a CBI probe.

"As the case is sensitive and following public requests the investigation into this case will be transferred to CID," Siddaramaiah said, making a statement in the Legislative Assembly and sharing details of the incident and probe so far. Jain Monk Acharya Sri Kamakumara Nandi Maharaj Murdered, His Limbs Cut Off Into Pieces in Karnataka; CM Siddaramaiah Orders Thorough Probe Into Gruesome Murder.

Jain monk Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj from Nandi Parvat Ashram at Hirekodi village in Chikkodi taluk was allegedly murdered and his body dumped in a borewell pit at Khatakbhavi village in Raibag taluk. Police have arrested Narayana Basappa Madi and Hassan Dalayath in connection with the case. Karnataka Jain Monk Murder Case: ISIS Behind Kamakumar Nandi Maharaj's Killing, Says BJP MLA Siddu Savadi.

The Opposition BJP had staged protests both inside and outside the Assembly demanding a CBI probe into the murder, and had also petitioned the Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot in this regard. The chairman of the National Commission for Minorities had recently written to the Chief Minister asking him to entrust the investigation into the murder to a very senior officer of the rank of Inspector General of Police, to “unearth the conspiracy” and arrest the "real criminals".