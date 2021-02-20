Bengaluru, February 20: The Karnataka government on Saturday issued a circular for travellers coming to the state from Maharashtra. According to the circular, any person travelling from Maharashtra should have a negative RT-PCR certificate that is not older than 72 hours. The RT-PCR certificate shall be compulsory for those arriving from Maharashtra by flights, buses, personal transport. "A negative RT-PCR certificate that is not older than 72 hours shall be compulsory for those arriving by flights/ buses/trains/personal transport," the circular read. Mumbai Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases, BMC Seals 1,305 Buildings Comprising of 71,838 Households.

Earlier in the day, state Health Minister K Sudhakar said that people coming to Karnataka from neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra, which have seen a spike in COVID-19 cases, will be monitored scrupulously with special attention in the border districts. "On an avg, 4,000-5,000 cases being reported in Kerala & 5,000-6,000 in Maharashtra daily. We share borders with them. So, we issued circulars. Unless we see RT-PCR negative certificates from those coming from these states they won't be permitted to enter Karnataka", the State's Health Minister said.

On Friday, Sudhakar cautioned the people against any negligence as the COVID-19 pandemic was still not over. Noting that coronavirus cases were increasing in Kerala and Maharashtra, he said "I have written to the Home Minister, also to the Deputy Commissioners of all the border district. Special attention has to be given in the districts bordering the two districts," Sudhakar said. He said, there was increasing negligence among people and they seemed to have developed a misconception that the COVID-19 has gone, warning of an impending "danger", if precautions like wearing masks and maintaining distance are not followed.

