Mangaluru, August 31: Police in Moodbidri near Mangaluru city of Karnataka have arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly forcing a married woman to send nude pictures and sharing the same with others. The accused, identified as Vijay Gowda, also forced the woman to have sex and demanded money from her, according to the police. Gowda and the victim are neighbours. He is also married. Mysuru Gangrape Case: Karnataka Police Arrests Sixth Accused from Tamil Nadu.

Gowda had visited the woman's house about three years ago. She was alone at home at that time and Gowda had allegedly hugged her. Since then, he had been threatening her that he would revealed about their "affair" before her family if she did not send her nude pictures, according to a report by Times of India. Under pressure, the woman sent her nude pictures. Ahmedabad: 15-Year-Old Girl Posts Nude Photos And Videos On Social Media During Online Studies; Her Parents Suffer Heart Attacks.

After the woman sent her nude pictures, the harassment increased and Gowda started demanding money from her. He had forced her to have sex with him and demanded Rs 20,000, the report added. He had threatened her that he would visit her house and show her nude pictures to her family. On August 19, the woman gave him Rs 2,000.

Gowda allegedly visited her house on August 28 and demanded money again. When she refused to pay, he shared her nude pictures with others. Fed up with sexual harassment, the woman approached the police and lodged a complaint. The cops booked Gowda under Sections 354(a), 354 (d), 384 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and subsequently arrested him.

