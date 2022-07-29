Dakshina Kannada, July 29: With series of murders rocking Dakshina Kannada district, state ADGP Law and Order Alok Kumar on Friday urged the people to have faith on police and assured an unbiased probe into both -- Praveen Kumar Nettare and Mohammed Fazil -- murder cases.

Assuring that the accused in both the cases will be brought to book, Alok Kumar said: "I request people not to get provoked by social media messages. Protecting the lives and properties of the people is our responsibility. We will crack Fazil's case in two-three days."

It is a challenging situation for the department. The police cover can't be given anywhere and everywhere. However, the police department is committed to taking the challenge and maintaining law and order, he added. Karnataka Shocker: Youth Brutally Attacked by Gang in Surathkal, Dies.

ADGP Kumar, who has stationed in Mangaluru and monitoring the investigations and volatile situation in the coastal district, stated that in the case of Masood, who was killed on July 21, the state police had arrested all the eight accused in 24 hours.

"In Praveen Kumar murder case we have arrested two persons. Arrests can't be made just like that. Few other accused are on the run in the case. As our focus is on Fazil's case, the investigations in Praveen's murder has slowed down. It is premature to make comments on motive of murders. The police are probing all angles," he said.

There is a need for carrying out special drives in Dakshina Kannada district and Mangaluru city to deal with the existing situation of fearful atmosphere. "We will work in such a way in connection with murders which brings honour to the police department as well as the government", he said.

