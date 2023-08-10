Mysuru, August 10: Photos and videos of a group of young boys and girls in a drugged state in agricultural land in Goluru in Karnataka's Mysuru district have gone viral on social media on Thursday, creating a concern among the public. According to sources, the drugged youths from Kerala had stopped near Goluru in the agricultural land belonging to locals. Kerala Shocker: Female College Student Drugged and Raped Before Being Abandoned at Mountain Pass in Kozhikode, Police Launch Manhunt.

In the video, one of the girls can be seen losing control and rolling over on the ground. Even as her friends are trying to help her stand, the girl pulls and drags them back. Somehow, the group manages to take her along with them. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Elderly Woman Raped by 'Drunk' Youth in Vijayawada, Accused Arrested.

When the locals questioned the youth about their objectionable act, they assaulted them, the sources added. The development has raised a question on the sale and network of drugs, including ganja, on the Karnataka-Kerala border.

