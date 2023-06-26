Mumbai, June 26: A man from Karnataka was detained after reportedly slitting his friend's throat and drinking his blood on suspicion of the victim having an affair with his wife.

However, the victim survived that attack and is recovering in the hospital. An eyewitness in Chikkaballapur, Karnataka, captured the horrifying scene on camera. Maharashtra Shocker: Drunk Man Kills Friend for Calling His Father 'Murderer' in Thane, Surrenders Before Cops.

According to the police, Vijay believed that his friend Maresh and his wife were having an extramarital affair and asked that latter to him.

Vijay is accused of slitting Mahesh's neck with a sharp-edged object after their quarrel went out of hand. Vijay is captured holding down his friend and seemingly drinking his blood in a witness' cell phone video.

In the video, Maresh can be seen lying on the ground with his throat slashed open while Vijay seems to question him. He may be seen stooping down and appearing to drink Maresh's blood. He can also be seen slapping and hitting the wounded victim. Maharashtra Shocker: Woman Sexually Harassed by Father-In-Law, Forced to Drink Chicken's Blood on Self-Styled Godman's Advice; 2 Arrested.

After the terrifying video went viral on social media, Vijay was immediately detained. While Maresh is receiving treatment, a complaint of attempted murder has been filed against Vijay at the Kencharlahalli police station, according to authorities.

Earlier, a Bareilly Court granted life sentence to a 33-year-old woman for killing her neighbor's 10-year-old kid and drinking his blood as part of a tantric ritual. She believed it would make it easier for her to get pregnant. The woman's lover and her cousin, who assisted her in the murder, also received life sentences.

