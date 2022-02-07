Bengaluru, February 7: In a shocking incident reported from Karnataka, a woman and four children were found murdered at KRS village in Mandya district just a few kilometres away from the KRS dam, on Sunday. Lakshmi (32), her children Raj (12), Komal (7) and Kunal (4), and Govinda (8), the son of a relative, were lying in a pool of blood at a house on Bazar Lane of the village.

According to a report in Times of India, The neighbours knocked on the door of the house around 8.30 am as no one had come out. "Lakshmi is normally up by 5 am and children come out to play every morning. As we didn’t find any of them, a neighbour tried to check on them and found them murdered," a neighbour said. Chhattisgarh Horror: Furious With Aunt For Restricting Mobile Phone Usage, Minor Sisters Axe Her to Death in Raipur District

Laskhmi's husband Gangaram, who trades in garment and plastic items, was not at home at the time of the incident. He normally goes out of the state to source goods, villagers said.The police arrived with the dog squad, forensic and fingerprint experts to screen the spot. Madhya Pradesh Horror: Robber Slits Woman’s Throat With Saw, Loots Cash, Gold in Indore

IGP (Southern Range) Pravin Madhukar Pawar, Mandya SP N Yatish, DSP SN Sandesh Kumar and others camped at the village to get more details. A police source said that they suspect the case to be murders for gain as gold ornaments and jewellery are missing from the almirah.

The horrifying murder has shocked the locals of Krishnarajasagar and the women in the locality have requested the police to nab the culprits as soon as possible.

