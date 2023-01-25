Thiruvananthapuram, January 25: Kerala government forest watcher Shakthivel, whose main job was to chase away wild elephants which strayed into human habitations in Idukki district, was on Wednesday found gored to death while performing his duty.

Shakthivel got the news that about 10 wild elephants have strayed into a tea estate in Santhanpara in Idukki and reached the spot on his two-wheeler. Parking his vehicle on the road, he went into the place where the elephants were spotted by the locals. Bangkok: Six Wild Elephants Drown After Slipping Off Waterfall in Thailand Park.

But after his two-wheeler was found standing for long, anxious locals went into the place where Shakthivel had gone, and soon cries heard from the women, who went to search for him, as he was found lying motionless in a pool of blood. Assam: Three Killed in an Attack by Herd of Wild Elephants in Goalpara.

"Maybe he would have died, while he was being taken to the hospital. It was after a long time when he was not seen that people went to look for him. The body was found around 12 noon," said a local at the spot where Shakthivel was found dead.

Shakthivel, over the years, was been a hugely popular elephant chaser and his deeds have been documented by a few TV news channels here on how effectively he drove away wild elephants back into the forests. Despite his job, he had a fondness for elephants.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2023 07:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).