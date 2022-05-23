In a shocking incident, three members of a family were killed in an attack by a herd of wild elephants in Goalpara, Assam. According to sources, there are around 42 wild elephants under Lakhipur Forest Range. "A herd of them entered the village area to search for food," Dhruba Dutta, a Lakhipur Forest Range officer said.

