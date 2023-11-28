Thiruvananthapuram, November 28: A day after she was kidnapped allegedly for ransom, the six-year-old girl was found abandoned on a ground in the heart of the Kollam town, about 75 kms from the state capital, on Tuesday.

What has left several baffled is how could the kidnappers, which included a woman and three men, whisk away Abigel Sarah Regi in a car about 150 meters from her house. Also, how did they manage to keep the massive police force and people at bay for over 20 hours. Kerala Girl Kidnapped: Six-Year-Old Girl Abducted From Pooyappally Area in Kollam, Kidnappers Demand Rs 5 Lakh Ransom; Probe Underway.

Visuals show the girl seated on a policeman's shoulders being taken to a hospital for a medical checkup. As soon as the news broke, the girl's family and relatives broke into jubilation with many of them seen wiping away tears of joy. A special prayer session was conducted as a thanksgiving.

Girl Kidnapped for Ransom in Kerala Rescued:

Around 1.30 p.m, the locals at the ground noticed the girl sitting alone and there were no questions regarding her identity as her picture was out in public domain since 5 p.m on Monday. Meanwhile, eyebrows are being raised as despite a massive search operation being launched, the kidnappers managed to drop the girl in the ground located in the heart of Kollam city.

According to police, the incident took place when the girl, along with her eight-year-old brother, was returning home from the tuition centre on Monday at Oyoor near Kollam when a white car stopped beside them around 4.45 p.m on Monday. Kerala Police Launches Massive Search Operation in South Kerala After Four-Member Gang Kidnaps Six Year-Old Girl in Kollam.

Those inside got down, pushed the boy and sped away with the girl. At around 8.15 p.m., the girl's mother received a call in a man's voice assuring her that the girl is safe. Soon, a woman came on line and demanded Rs 5 lakh as ransom for the release.

Later, after 10 p.m, the woman called again, raising the ransom money to Rs 10 lakh and ensured that if they pay the money, the child will be dropped at her home at 10 a.m. This call was followed by silence. Police are confident of zeroing in on the kidnappers, local legislator Jayalal said.

